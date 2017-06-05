× Milwaukee teen accused of stealing vehicle, eluding deputies in Waukesha County

WAUKESHA COUNTY — 17-year-old Jordon Grundy of Milwaukee faces multiple charges in connection with an incident that tied up traffic on I-94 in Waukesha County on Saturday, June 3rd.

Grundy faces the following criminal charges:

Attempting to flee or elude a traffic officer

Operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent

Operating without a license – 1st offense

According to the criminal complaint, Grundy had stolen a car from the Lad Lake facility in Dousman. Grundy told police around 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, he was in a vehicle driven by another person. That person was taking Grundy home.

At some point, the vehicle stopped not far from Grundy’s home and the complaint indicates at that point Grundy stole the vehicle.

The complaint indicates Grundy told police he “drove around Milwaukee from 9:00 a.m. until about 1:00 p.m,” when he began driving back to Waukesha County.” Grundy apparently drove back “to pick up a friend.”

Meanwhile, officials at Lad Lake notified authorities the vehicle was stolen. A Waukesha County sheriff’s deputy spotted the stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The deputy activated his squads lights and sirens, but the vehicle would not stop. The deputy observed the stolen vehicle making “multiple evasive maneuvers, cutting between traffic in what (the deputy) believed was an attempt to gain distance from him.”

Eventually, officials deployed stop sticks on the vehicle as it exited I-94 at Brookfield Rd., the complaint says. That resulted in the front right tire being deflated. Eventually, the tired came completely off the rim — and the vehicle was stopped.

In an interview, Grundy acknowledged he did not have consent to drive the vehicle and “he further acknowledged having seen and heard Waukesha County Sheriff’s Deputies behind him and not stopping for them.”