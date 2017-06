× Motorcyclist injured in crash near 13th and Blake in South Milwaukee

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — A 43-year-old motorcyclist was hurt in a crash in South Milwaukee Monday, June 5th.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. near 13th and Blake.

The crash involved the motorcycle, and no other vehicles.

The extent of injuries suffered by the motorcyclist is unclear at this point.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

