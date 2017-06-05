× MSO to perform “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” as film plays at Riverside Theater

MILWAUKEE — The Harry Potter Film Concert Series is set to return to The Riverside Theater with Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, the second film in the Harry Potter series.

According to a news release from Pabst Theater officials, on December 15th, 16th and 17th, the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will perform John Williams’ unforgettable score from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, while the film plays in high-definition on a 40-foot screen.

The Harry Potter Film Concert Series kicked off in June 2016 with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and is scheduled to include hundreds of performances across more than 35 countries around the world through 2018.

According to Pabst Theater officials, in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, cars fly, trees fight back and a mysterious house-elf pays Harry a visit to warn him of what lies ahead this year in the world of wizardry. This year at Hogwarts, spiders talk, letters scold and Harry’s own unsettling ability to speak to snakes causes his friends to doubt him. It’s a year of adventure and danger when bloody writing on a wall announces: “The Chamber of Secrets has been opened.” Saving Hogwarts will require all of Harry’s, Ron’s and Hermione’s magical abilities and courage.

Earning a GRAMMY nomination for the score, the bewitching and incredible music composed by John Williams became an instant classic, conjuring beautiful and soaring motifs continuing the story of Harry Potter on his magical adventures.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9th at 12:00 p.m. via The Pabst and Riverside Box Offices, pabsttheater.org, (414) 286-3663/(800) 511-1552 for Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

