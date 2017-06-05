× New bill would eliminate all license requirements for bakers

MADISON — No bakery in Wisconsin would have to obtain a license to sell their products under a new, far-reaching proposal circulated by Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.

The bill goes farther than another measure in the state Senate that would eliminate the licensing requirement only for home bakers who sell less than $7,500 a year in pies, cakes, muffins and other baked goods.

A LaFayette County judge last week struck down a state law requiring those home bakers to get a license, saying it unfairly benefits business interests.

Vos says his proposal will level the playing field by removing the licensing requirement and regulatory oversight for all bakers no matter their size.

The more limited Senate version was up for a public hearing and vote on Wednesday. Vos has historically opposed that bill.