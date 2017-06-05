Pictures: Wisconsin Urban and Search Rescue Task Force shows its efforts in wake of Cambria explosion

CAMBRIA, Wis. — Wisconsin Urban Search & Rescue Task Force 1 has posted to Facebook pictures of the efforts the group was involved in at the Didion Milling plant in Cambria.

Three people died and 11 others were hurt in an explosion at the Didion plant late on Wednesday, May 31st. The last of the three victims killed in the incident was recovered on Sunday morning, June 4th.

According to the Wisconsin Urban Search and Rescue website, the group is a…

“response task force designed to provide a coordinated response to disasters in urban environments. Emphasizing the location and extrication of victims trapped in collapsed structures, confined spaces, or trenches in largely populated areas, the task force will be capable of responding to State and National disasters including earthquakes, hurricanes, widespread tornadoes, and man-made technological and terrorist events. Wisconsin Task Force 1 US&R Task Force is the ESF-9 response asset owned & managed by the State of Wisconsin, Wisconsin Emergency Management. The mission of Wisconsin Task Force 1 (WI-TF1) is to assist stricken communities (or regions) who have been overwhelmed with the effects of an emergency by providing specialized resources to aid the jurisdiction(s) in hazard mitigation, search and rescue and incident stabilization for responder activities. The focus of this system is to provide both “quick strike” capabilities and the ability to sustain operations for a minimum of 72-hours to ensure maximum survivability of trapped victims.”

A fund has been set up at the National Exchange Bank in Cambria to donate to the families. Funds can be mailed or dropped off at:

Old Mill Foundation Didion Benefit Fund

National Exchange Bank

118 West Edgewater Street

P.O. Box 338

Cambria, WI 53923