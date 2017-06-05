× Police: School bus involved in crash near Sherman and Ruby; driver hurt

MILWAUKEE — A school bus was involved in a crash on Milwaukee’s north side Monday, June 5th.

It happened near Sherman and Ruby.

Police said the male driver of the bus was hurt. The extent of injuries is unclear.

Four children were treated for bumps and bruises.

We’re told some power lines were taken out as a result of this crash.

FOX6 News is working to gather additional details from police.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.