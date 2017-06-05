MILWAUKEE -- Summer is almost here which means dresses, sandals, and swimsuits. Jordan Dechambre joins Real Milwaukee with how you can start the season in style without breaking the bank.
Score a great deal on a high waist bikini — and other hot looks you can buy for less
-
Tailgating on Opening Day? Fashion expert is in to help your stadium style
-
From floral to bold colors: Find the hottest trends of the moment for less, but where?
-
Out with the old: Some looks for spring — and where you can find them for less
-
April 3
-
June 5
-
-
May 1
-
$2K for sneakers?! Most are never worn! They’ve become collector’s items; value increases over time
-
“Same sport, different shoes:” Junior Bucks youth wheelchair league celebrates victory
-
“I told him, ‘I got you:'” 8th grader gifts his Air Jordans to bullied 6th grader
-
Man found fatally shot near 37th and Hadley in Milwaukee
-
-
Here’s how you can make the most of Milwaukee Day 2017
-
Money saving tips: Some ways you can plan spring break on a budget
-
Scrap metal from Milwaukee Bucks arena provides money for Ronald McDonald House