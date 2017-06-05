Straw bale gardening gained popularity a couple years ago; tips on what to plant and how

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Strawberries mean it’s summer! If you plant them now, you may get strawberries this year or not. Learn the different types of strawberries to help you choose the right one for your garden.

Straw bale gardening gained popularity a couple years ago. Get some tips on what to plant and how.

Days 1-3: Water the bales thoroughly and keep them damp.

Days 4-6: Sprinkle each bale with ½ cup urea (46-0-0) and water well into bales. You can substitute bone meal, fish meal, or compost for a more organic approach

When you bought your hydrangea a couple years ago, the flowers were blue. Now they are pink. Find out why and what you can do to change them back to blue.

You can head to the Milwaukee County UW-Extension Horticulture page for more gardening information.