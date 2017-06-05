Woman “brutally attacked,” beaten to death, allegedly by ex lost everything in fire 2 years ago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- A mother of three, who was brutally beaten to death, possibly with a baseball bat lost everything in a fire just two years ago.

According to WQAD, 43-year-old Rochelle Davis died as a result of "traumatic injuries to the face," Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said. He said he could not comment on any possible murder weapon.

"Rochelle was brutally attacked, but she fought for her life while she was sleeping," said Anthony Mays, a close friend of the woman's eldest son. "She was everybody's friend in the neighborhood. Everybody loved her. She's got a big heart."

Davis's 11-year-old son and 16-year-old nephew were also attacked.

Police have arrested Sean Rogers and charged him with aggravated battery to a child, and said they're still investigating the murder of Davis.

Rogers is an ex-con who was released from prison in October after serving just half of a six-year sentence. He is Davis' ex-boyfriend and the father of the 11-year-old boy who was attacked.

"I heard the 11-year-old boy was attacked with the bat. It's his own son," said Mays.

Mays said Davis had cut ties with Rogers after he was released from prison.

"She told him he had to leave," he said, adding Rogers would sometimes sleep outside.

Mays said he and others often saw Rogers hitting the palm of his hand with a small baseball bat, over and over, muttering to himself.

Davis had worked at Xpac in Milan since April and had been working lots of overtime to provide for her kids. According to WQAD, back in 2015, Davis lost everything in a fire, and had just lost her job, but she had bounced back and was well-loved in the new neighborhood a few blocks away.

"I still can't believe she's gone. Just pray for the kids. Pray for the kids," Mays said.

A relative told WQAD the 16-year-old has some staples in his head, but has been released from the hospital.

The 11-year-old had been in a drug-induced coma in a hospital in Peoria, but as of Monday, June 5th, he was awake.