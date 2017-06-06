× Alaska Airlines launches non-stop service to Portland out of Mitchell Airport

MILWAUKEE — Alaska Airlines has launched a new route from General Mitchell International Airport, with daily non-stop service to Portland, Oregon.

The seasonal flights run through August 26th.

The flights will be operated with spacious Wi-Fi equipped Embraer E175 jets, featuring 12 seats in first class, 12 seats in premium class, and 52 seats in the main cabin. The E175 boasts cabin dimensions on par with a narrow-body jet.

The new flight will depart Milwaukee daily at 7:15 a.m. and arrive in Portland at 9:47 a.m. The return flight will leave Portland at 11:10 p.m. and arrive in Milwaukee at 5:02 a.m. The new Milwaukee-Portland nonstop route can be booked online at www.alaskaair.com.

The new route brings the total number of non-stop flights out of Milwaukee to 39.