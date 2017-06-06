“At odds:” Governor, GOP in stalemate over school funding in state budget

MADISON — Assembly Republicans unveiled their school funding plan and had it immediately smacked down by their counterparts in the Senate, and Governor Scott Walker on Tuesday, June 6th. That leaves lawmakers at a stalemate over the state budget.

The Assembly GOP’s plan would shake up school funding, and give high schools money to buy a tablet or laptop for every freshman.

In a sign of how far apart they are, Assembly Republicans used the media to tell their Senate colleagues that they wanted a meeting.

“I’m willing to negotiate. Any time, any place, anywhere,” said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.

Despite full control at the Capitol, Republicans are at in impasse over the state budget. Four minutes before an Assembly GOP news conference to unveil its education budget, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald rejected the plan and vowed to stick with Governor Walker.

Fitzgerald’s statement said the Assembly proposal, “is not the direction that this budget is headed.”

Vos’ response was telling.

“Senator Fitzgerald put out a statement even before he heard what our plan was or the comments about it. He said immediately he’s going to be a rubber stamp for Walker,” said Vos.

The Assembly’s education budget gives more help to the lowest-spending school districts. It boosts per-pupil funding over the next two years, but less than the governor’s budget does. It also doesn’t cut property taxes by as much as Walker wants, so Walker threw cold water on the plan.

“That goes at odds with what our top two priorities are, so my hope is, in the end, we’ll get a budget that’s closer to where we’re at,” Walker said.

The stalemate makes it unlikely that a budget will pass by July 1st, though if that happens, state spending would continue at current levels.

Senators have said they might come up with their own budget, separate from the Assembly, but Vos said there wasn’t a need.

“There is absolutely no reason to make threats. I’m not going to make threats,” said Vos.

Democrats said they’ve never seen Republicans this divided.

“This is certainly about as bad as I’ve ever seen it,” said Assembly Minority Leader Peter Barca.

The Assembly plan cuts property taxes on the average Wisconsin home by $10. Walker wants at least a $21 cut. Meaning part of this argument is over $11.

One Assembly leader said he didn’t see a point of moving forward on other parts of the budget, including the equally sticky transportation debate, until the property tax issue gets worked out.