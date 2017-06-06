× Bomb threat phoned into West Allis middle school during planned fire drill

WEST ALLIS — A bomb threat was phoned into Frank Lloyd Wright (FLW) Middle School in West Allis on Tuesday morning, June 6th. This, as students were taking part in a planned fire drill.

A news release from the West Allis-West Milwaukee School District says school administrators followed the emergency protocol plans, the police were contacted and the drill was revised to an evacuation drill.

Officials say classes were being cancelled for the remainder of the day.

The release from the school district also says the following:

Students will be supervised at Mitchell Elementary School and dismissed at 3:00 p.m. unless they are picked up by a parent/guardian.

All classrooms are secure and personal items must remain at FLW. Tomorrow morning, June 7, 2017, all students should report to the classroom they last attended today (to collect their belongings).

School busses will report at Mitchell at 3:00 p.m. to pick-up FLW students.

Evening sports/activities (including Action 300) are cancelled.

Officials say the school district will pursue criminal charges and restitution for costs incurred as a result of school disruption like this case. The perpetrator may face felony charges and jail time as a result of their actions.

If you have information regarding this incident, please call the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.