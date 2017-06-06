Caught on camera: Inmate attacks correctional officer at Milwaukee County Jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- An inmate at the Milwaukee County Jail faces a new battery charge for assaulting a correctional officer (CO) on Monday evening, June 5th.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that the officer "saw an inmate exhibiting bizarre behavior. The 19-year-old inmate was laying on the ground on the upper level of the pod, and sliding around on her back. The inmate did not comply with orders to lock in, and the CO called for backup."

The Facebook post goes on to say "before the other officers arrived, the inmate came down the stairs and assaulted the CO. The inmate continued resisting, and a backup CO used a Taser to gain control."

The inmate was medically cleared by nursing staff. The correctional officer was treated at a hospital for scrapes, bruises and shoulder pain. She has been released.

The inmate was originally in custody for battery. Again, she faces a new battery charge.