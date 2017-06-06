× Company ‘hearbroken’ over Orlando workplace shooting

The company that owns the awning-manufacturing plant in Florida where five workers were fatally shot by an ex-employee says it is heartbroken by the tragedy.

Fiamma Inc. on its website Tuesday asked the public for thoughts and prayers for all the victims of the workplace shooting at the plant near Orlando in Orange County.

The company is calling the shootings “an unspeakable attack on our loved ones and employees.”

Authorities say John Robert Neumann Jr. shot and killed himself Monday after fatally shooting his ex-co-workers.

Authorities say Neumann didn’t appear to belong to any type of subversive or terrorist organization.