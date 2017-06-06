Exciting new course: The 7th annual Rock ‘N Sole Run is this weekend, how to get involved

MILWAUKEE -- The fourth annual Kids Run to Read will take place at the seventh annual Summerfest Rock 'N Sole Run this weekend.
Lindsay Wojciechowski and Gaye Littell join FOX6 WakeUp with details on how you can get involved.
2017 Highlights!
-
Exciting New Course Starting & Finishing inside Henry Maier Festival Park
-
Taking the 5K Back to the Bridge
-
Registration Includes One (1) FREE 50th Summerfest General Admission Ticket
-
Commermorative Finisher Medal for ALL Participants
-
Stylist Tech Shirt for Half & Quarter Marathon Finishers (Men's & Women's sizing)
-
Exceptional Course Support
-
Fun Post-Race Party with Live Music
-
One (1) FREE Beer for Registered Participants (21+)
-
Complete the M2 Challenge! (Sign up for and finish the Rock 'n Sole Half Marathon and Madison Mini Marathon to receive a bonus medal.)