Feeling lucky? Powerball jackpot increases to $375 million

MILWAUKEE — Powerball is heating up. Lottery players have a chance to win a Powerball jackpot of $375 million Wednesday night, June 7th! The drawing comes to an estimated $235.4 million cash payout.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin Lottery, The $375 million Powerball jackpot is on target to be Powerball’s 12th largest jackpot.

Wednesday’s drawing will be the nineteenth roll in the current draw cycle that started on April 5th. The last Powerball jackpot win was in Arizona on April 1st.

The record $1.586 billion jackpot was hit on the 20th roll in January 2016.

Tickets must be purchased by 9 p.m. to be included in the Wednesday, June 7th drawing:

Each ticket costs $2 per play

Choose five different numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26

Sign your ticket and check it as soon as possible to avoid missing out on any prize you may have won

While the jackpot gets the most attention, there are other prizes to be won in Powerball. Prizes range from $4 for matching just the Powerball to $1 million for matching all five numbers (but not the Powerball). For an extra $1 per play, you can choose Power Play to increase your non-jackpot winnings which will be multiplied by the drawing’s Power Play number. For example, if your prize is $50,000 and the Power Play number is 5, you win $250,000 just by adding Power Play. The $1 million prize automatically becomes $2 million with Power Play.

The 4X Multiplier appeared in last Saturday’s drawing creating big payoffs for Power Play purchases. Eight winners (4/5+PB) multiplied their $50,000 prize to $200,000. One winning ticket was sold right here in Wisconsin at Appleton Travel Plaza at 2775 West Wisconsin Avenue in Appleton.

The mission of Wisconsin Lottery is to provide property tax relief to Wisconsin homeowners. Since the sale of the first lottery ticket in September 1988, the Lottery has generated more than $3.87 billion in property tax relief for Wisconsin homeowners, $766 million in commissions for Wisconsin businesses, and more than $7.14 billion in prizes for players.