“It’s not healthy:” Woman faces charges for overfeeding pig, who weighs in at 196

DEDHAM, Massachusetts — A Massachusetts woman is facing charges of animal cruelty for overfeeding her pet pig, Maybelle.

When Maybelle, a potbellied pig came to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, she weighed 196 pounds — almost double what she should weigh, according to WBZ. She couldn’t stand up, and the mounds of flesh covered her eyes.

“It’s not healthy. It’s not healthy for an animal to be malnourished, nor is it good to be obese, even a pig,” said Darleen Wood, ARL law enforcement officer.

Billerica Animal Control officers took the pig from Megan Caterino’s home. According to WBZ, it was the third pig taken out of the residence.

Maybelle was so overweight, they had to use a backboard to carry her out.

Now, she’s at the ARL farm in Dedham — on a steady diet.

“Pigs are very smart, and they can get depressed if they can’t move about like they should, so we have her on a strict diet, and we’re giving her a lot of attention,” said Anna Chaletzky with the ARL.

Even with gentle prodding, and the enticement of an apple, Maybelle could hardly stand and when Officer Wood tried to get her on her feet. The pig got angry, snorting and trying to roll over.

It’ll take months, but they plan to get her down to her ideal weight, and then find a home for Maybelle — maybe one that’s gluten free.