“Really bad decision:” 2 teenage boys accused of bringing handgun to Whitefish Bay High School

WHITEFISH BAY — Two 15-year-old boys have been taken into custody, accused of bringing a handgun onto the campus of Whitefish Bay High School.

Whitefish Bay Police Chief Michael Young spoke with reporters about the incident on Tuesday morning, June 6th. Young said around 5:30 a.m., he was contacted by the superintendent of Whitefish Bay Schools who was in possession of a Snapchat video which showed the two teens in possession of a large handgun in one of the high school bathrooms. The chief said the boys were pointing it at the mirror, singing songs and “generally clowning around with it.”

Whitefish Bay police officers were sent to the school and to the homes of the two boys. One of the teens lived in Whitefish Bay. Officers found the gun loaded behind where the boy had been laying in the house.

Officers went to the Milwaukee home of the other 15-year-old boy (also a student at Whitefish Bay High School). They arrested him.

When questioned by police, both boys admitted to being in possession of the gun — which had been reported stolen in Milwaukee in 2015. Both boys were taken to the Milwaukee County Children’s Center.

Chief Young says one of the teens was hoping to sell the gun to another student. But that sale did not occur. The chief said the gun was not brought to school to threaten or harm any students or teachers.

“It was just a really bad decision to bring a handgun onto school grounds,” Chief Young said.

The chief added his officers have had multiple contacts with the two teens in the past.

A letter about this incident was emailed to Whitefish Bay High School students and their parents or guardians on Tuesday, June 6th.

The letter said the following:

“Based on the police investigation we believe this is an isolated incident. We are confident in our level of safety for our students, staff and school community. Due to this ongoing investigation involving minors, we cannot disclose any other information. Also, our exam week will go on as scheduled, as student and staff safety is not compromised.”

Officials say “safety is a priority in the School District of Whitefish Bay.” They are urging anyone who has information about individuals or events that might threaten or compromise safety should contact school administration or the Whitefish Bay police.