× London terror attacks: What we know about the victims

A bride-to-be, a 32-year-old Londoner and an Australian nurse have been named as the first victims of Saturday night’s terror attack in London.

Three men rammed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge, killing at least seven people.

After exiting the vehicle, the attackers stabbed people in nearby Borough Market, a popular part of the city packed with food stalls, high-end restaurants and bars frequented by tourists and locals.

A journalist, a French doctor and an off-duty police offer are among the 48 wounded. Three days later, at least four people are still missing.

KILLED

CHRISSY ARCHIBALD

Archibald, who was described as beautiful and loving was with her fiancé, Tyler Ferguson, on London Bridge when she was hit by the van.

They “tried everything but were unable to save her,” Tyler’s brother Mark Ferguson said in a Facebook post.

Local news reported that the 30-year-old died in her fiancé’s arms.

“I am heartbroken that a Canadian is among those killed,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement. “Canadians stand united with the British people.”

Archibald’s immediate family said in a statement that she had worked in a homeless shelter until she moved to Europe to be with her husband-to-be.

“She would have no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death,” the Archibald family said, requesting that she be honored by people working to make their communities a better place. “Volunteer your time and labor or donate to a homeless shelter. Tell them Chrissy sent you,” the statement said.

JAMES MCMULLAN, 32

James McMullan, from London’s borough of Hackney, is believed to be one of the victims killed in the attack. He was last seen outside a pub near London Bridge before the attacks began.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, sister Melissa McMullan said police told her James’ bank card was found on one of the bodies and that they would be able to formally identify him on Tuesday when the coroner’s report begins.

In her tearful address, Melissa delivered a strong message of defiance:

“While our pain will never diminish it is important for us to all carry on with our lives in direct opposition to those who would try to destroy us. And remember that hatred is the refuge of small-minded individuals and will only breed more. This is not a course we will follow despite our loss.

“From his friends that were with him that night, they want everyone to know what a generous and caring friend he was. Words will never be able to match his essence, there will only ever be one James.”

KIRSTY BODEN, 28

Kirsty Boden, an Australian nurse who worked at Guy’s and St Thomas’ hospital in London, was killed as she was assisting the injured on London Bridge.

In a statement released by her family, Kirsty was described as an “outgoing, kind and generous” woman who was “loved and adored” by many.

“Helping people was what she loved to do in her job as a nurse and in her daily life,” the statement read.

“As she ran towards danger, in an effort to help people on the bridge, Kirsty sadly lost her life. We are so proud of Kirsty’s brave actions which demonstrate how selfless, caring and heroic she was, not only on that night, but throughout all of her life. Kirsty — we love you and we will miss you dearly,” the family wrote.

In a statement released by the NHS Foundation Trust on Tuesday, Dame Eileen Sills, chief nurse at Guy’s and St Thomas,’ said Boden was highly thought of at the hospital.

“Kirsty was an outstanding nurse and a hugely valued member of the staff team in theatres recovery, described by her colleagues as ‘one in a million’ who always went the extra mile for the patients in her care,” Sills said.

The family has asked for privacy as they grieve.

A FRENCH CITIZEN

At a press conference on Monday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian confirmed that one French national is among the dead.

In a message posted to Twitter on Sunday, the French Embassy in the UK said: “We are very sad to report the death of 1 french citizen in the #LondonAttacks. 7 compatriots are injured (4 badly) and one person is missing.”

MISSING

IGNACIO ECHEVERRÍA

Ignacio Echeverria, a 39-year-old Spanish national, has been missing since Saturday night.

On Monday night, Ignacio’s brother Joaquín Echeverría said Ignacio still hadn’t been found and the family was awaiting more information from police.

In a message posted to Facebook, Joaquín asked the public to help with the search.

Echeverria, a skateboarding enthusiast who works at HSBC, was last seen lying on a sidewalk near London Bridge after “defending someone with his skateboard” according to one of Joaquín Echeverría’s posts.

A spokesperson for the Spanish Foreign Ministry confirmed that a Echeverria was missing but did not provide any further details. They said they were in “constant contact” with the British authorities and Echevarria’s family “to find him as soon as possible.”

SEBASTIEN BELANGER

Sebastien Belanger, a French citizen working in London, has also been missing since Saturday night.

In a Facebook post, friend Robin Colleau said he was with Belanger and another friend at a restaurant near London Bridge when the attack unfolded, but that Belanger was “lost in the panic.”

Damien Leconte, another friend, said they were anxiously awaiting any updates from the French embassy.

In a heart-wrenching post on Facebook, Garda Bennet, Belanger’s girlfriend, wrote: “My heart is broken and I wish no one in this world could feel what I feel now. Please help me !!!”

The friends are appealing to the public and have set up a Facebook group “Help Find Sebastien Belanger.”

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has confirmed that two French citizens are missing, but did not provide any further details.

SARA ZELENAK, 21

Sara Zelenak, an Australian nanny working in London, is feared missing.

Zelenak was separated from a friend as the attack unfolded around London Bridge, according to CNN affiliate Channel Seven. She has not been seen since Saturday night.

Friend Liv Cootes has posted details about Sara Zelenak’s last whereabouts, along with a photo of the young woman, onto Facebook, in hopes of aiding the search.

A fundraising effort to find Zelenak was set up by family friends and raised $15,000 in one day.

A spokesperson for the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said officials are unable to provide any details at this time, citing privacy obligations.

XAVIER THOMAS, 45

Xavier Thomas, a French National who was walking south across London Bridge with his girlfriend, has been missing since Saturday night, Metropolitan Police said in a public appeal for help in finding him. The couple were in town for the weekend.

According to witness accounts, it’s possible Thomas, whose girlfriend was seriously injured after being struck by a van, was also struck by the vehicle and thrown into the River Thames.

WOUNDED

CANDICE HEDGE

Australian Candice Hedge is also among the wounded, her mother said on Sunday.

Hedge was stabbed in the neck and is unable to speak, her mother, Kimberley Del Toro, said.

“I was able to Skype with her and she gave me the thumbs up. Thank God no major artery was cut. It could have been much worse,” she said, adding that Candice’s boyfriend is at her bedside.

ANDREW MORRISON

According to CNN affiliate Channel Seven, Andrew Morrison, an electrician from Australia’s Northern Territory capital Darwin, was seen nursing a stab wound saying it was his last night in London before he was due to fly back to Australia the next day.

GEOFF HO

The business editor of British newspaper the Sunday Express, Geoff Ho, was wounded in the neck during the attack.

Ho was stabbed in the throat after he “selflessly intervened as the knife-wielding terrorists attacked a bouncer in the doorway of the Southwark Tavern, in Southwark Street,” the Express reported.

The paper said he was later seen “walking calmly towards an ambulance escorted by a police officer holding a makeshift bandage to his neck.”

DANIEL O’NEILL, 23

Twenty-three-year-old British man Daniel O’Neill also remains in the hospital after being stabbed, his mother said.

His friend applied a tourniquet, she said, explaining she’d like to find the two police officers who helped stem his bleeding and transported him to the hospital.

“Two police officers remained in the back with him, and they had him lined across them and they placed pressure on the wounds and I’m trying to find those police officers now to say thank you,” she told CNN.

MARINE VINCENT

Marine Vincent, a French pharmaceutical doctor who works in London, was among those injured. One of Vincent’s colleagues told CNN, “for the moment she is stable. Her family is with her.”

At a press conference on Monday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said that eight French citizens had been injured, noting that four were being discharged while the remainder were still in critical condition.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s office also said that French citizens were among the victims. “France is making every effort to assist them,” a statement said on Sunday.

A BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE OFFICER

The British Transport officer was among those stabbed by the assailants.

BTP Chief Constable Paul Crowther praised his bravery, saying he had visited the officer in hospital and heard his firsthand account of the attack.

“Although he is seriously unwell, he was able to recount how he faced the attackers armed only with his baton, outside London Bridge station,” he said, adding that the officer joined the force less than two years ago.

THREE MET POLICE OFFICERS

Two on-duty Metropolitan Police officers from London’s Southwark borough were injured during the attack.

An off-duty officer, also from Southwark, is in hospital with a serious head injury, according to a statement released by London’s Metropolitan Police on Monday.

A BYSTANDER

An unnamed civilian was wounded by police gunfire during the attack, according to Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley.

Speaking at a news conference in London, Rowley said the person was recovering in a London hospital from injuries “not critical in nature.”

Armed officers responding to the attack fired an “unprecedented” number of rounds at the three attackers on Saturday night because they were wearing what appeared to be suicide belts, police said.

A SPANISH CITIZEN

An unnamed Spanish citizen is also among the injured and is in hospital in stable condition, according to the Spanish Foreign Ministry.