Motorcyclist seriously hurt after crash with SUV on Highway 59 in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash involving an SUV in Waukesha Tuesday evening, June 6th.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. on Highway 59 near Merrill Hills Road in Waukesha.

Police said an SUV turning eastbound on Highway 59 from Merrill Hills Road struck the motorcycle when he turned in front of it. A 22-year-old man from Sun Prairie was driving the SUV, and he wasn’t hurt.

The operator of the motorcycle, a 59-year-old North Prairie man was taken to the hospital via Flight for Life.

Highway 59 and Merrill Hills Road were closed for several hours while the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department conducted their investigation — which is ongoing.

