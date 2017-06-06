× Obama says Paris climate agreement still has a chance

MONTREAL — Former U.S. President Barack Obama says the Paris climate agreement still has a chance despite the “temporary absence of American leadership” and says he “took great comfort” in hearing last week that U.S. states, cities, corporations and others have decided to carry on with Paris commitments.

Obama made the remarks in a speech to the Montreal Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday evening. He got a round of applause from the business crowd for mentioning the Paris accord.

President Donald Trump announced last week he would pull the U.S. out of the Paris agreement. President Trump argues the climate agreement has disadvantaged the U.S. and benefited other countries, leaving American businesses and taxpayers to absorb the costs.

Obama did not mention President Trump by name in his speech.