Peacock takes out $500 in wine after crashing liquor store

ARCADIA, California — A female peacock has ruffled more than just feathers at a Los Angeles-area liquor store.

The peahen walked into the Royal Oaks Liquor Store in Arcadia on Monday, June 5th. Store manager and college senior Rani Ghanem says he tried to guide the sharp-clawed bird outside but that she spooked, at one point flying directly toward him and then up onto a top shelf of the store.

Ninety minutes and $500 worth of broken champagne and wine bottles later, an animal control officer and Ghanem managed to capture the bird.

Cellphone video taken by Ghanem shows the sometimes-comical efforts to wrangle the peahen. Ghanem says the bird took out some of the most expensive bottles in the store and must have had a taste for champagne.