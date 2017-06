× Police: 24-year-old struck by gunfire on Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating an overnight shooting that happened on the city’s south side.

Police say a 24-year-old citizen was struck by a gunfire near 34th and Mitchell under circumstances that are under investigation.

The victim is being treated at a hospital and will survive.

