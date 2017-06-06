Police: 30-year-old woman arrested for stabbing man who allegedly punched her in the face

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police tell FOX6 News officers responded to a residence near 64th and National after a man said he was stabbed by his girlfriend.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning, June 6th around 10:15 a.m.

According to police, officers spoke with the victim, who was uncooperative, and stated the stabbed “was an accident.” He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a superficial stab wound.

Police arrested a 30-year-old woman, who said she stabbed the man as a result of him punching her in the face.