× ‘RED Lot’ relocated for 117th U.S. Open Championship at Erin Hills

ERIN — The USGA has relocated one of the two main complimentary spectator parking lots for fans attending the 117th U.S. Open Championship at Erin Hills. Effective immediately, June 6th, the “RED Lot” has been moved to the Washington County Fair Park in West Bend — for those traveling from the north and via I-41/US 45.

According to a news release from the USGA, more than 20 trail signs have been updated, and local and regional traffic and transportation officials will direct fans safely and efficiently to the new parking location.

Updated maps and driving directions can be found HERE.

The USGA says they made the decision to use the alternate site this week, following an assessment of its original lot location and its ability to effectively manage adverse weather conditions. A slow spring growing season has not provided adequate ground cover necessary for potential rain events.

“This is a relatively minor change that will improve the fan experience throughout championship week,” said Eric Steimer, USGA championship manager. “We appreciate the support of community and local officials in making this change quickly, and hope fans will help us spread the word and plan their route accordingly.”

The “BLUE Lot,” for fans traveling via I-94 from Madison, Chicago or points south and west of Milwaukee, remains unchanged.