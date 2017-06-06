Road trip! Packers fans come through in a big way for cornerback Davon House

GREEN BAY — When Packers cornerback Davon House was flying back to Green Bay from Austin, Texas on Monday night, June 5th, he ended up landing in Minneapolis and apparently missing a connecting flight — all because of rain in the Lone Star State. Before he was wheels down, House sent out the following tweet.

I can't believe I might have to drive from Minnesota to Green Bay 😩😩😩 why rain why 😩 — Davon House (@DavonHouse) June 6, 2017

House then found out there would be no rental cars available when he arrived in the Twin Cities. So he floated out this tweet.

Any packer fans in Minnesota want to take a trip to Green Bay 😎 maybe I can hitch hike a ride 👍 — Davon House (@DavonHouse) June 6, 2017

Land at 11:00 pm if anyone is interested — Davon House (@DavonHouse) June 6, 2017

Well, there were takers — and that led to Packers fans Chad and Mike Johnson giving House a ride from Minnesota to Green Bay.

Taking this long drive with @chadj19 and @mikeyj14 back to greenbay. — Davon House (@DavonHouse) June 6, 2017

As you can see from the tweet just below, House took the Chad and Mike Johnson into the locker room, snapped some photos, signed some cleats and gloves — all at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Sure did. Davon was far too gracious. Took us in the locker room, took photos w/ us, signed cleats and gloves. True class act. All @ 3:30am! — Chad Johnson (@chadj19) June 6, 2017

Sweet deal, eh?