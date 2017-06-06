Running Rebels launch campaign to buy, operate 2nd community center in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Running Rebels Community Organization kicked off its capital campaign on Tuesday, June 6th to purchase and operate a second community center in Milwaukee’s Harambee neighborhood. The goal of the campaign is to raise $4.1 million.

According to a news release, the new community center, located on Capitol Dr. just east of Port Washington Ave. in the Harambee neighborhood, triples Running Rebels space and includes a gym, cafeteria, catering kitchen, computer labs, and offices for its 125 person staff.

The capital campaign will support the purchase of the new building; improvements to the original Fond du Lac Avenue community center; the creation of a building reserve fund; and program support to serve additional youth and families each year.

