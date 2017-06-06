You never know what’s around the cornerat Bear Den Zoo and Petting Farm

WATERFORD -- Kramp spend the morning at Bear Den Zoo & Petting Farm in Waterford, where you never know what's around the corner! hey have animals from all different continents for people to pet, hold and even take selfies with. The Bear Den Zoo is a unique blend of exotic animals, native wild life and traditional farm animals.

About Bear Den Zoo & Petting Farm (website)

The Bear Den Zoo and Petting farm has been family owned and operated for over 25 years. What started as a simple love for animals, turned into a dream of conservation, preservation and education. The Bear Den Zoo has a unique blend of exotic animals in addition to traditional farm and native wild life for you and your family to enjoy.

You never know what's around the corner in our petting areas of the zoo. We have animals from all different continents for you to pet, hold or take a selfie with! Every year we have new and exciting babies to share with you. Count the spots on a fawn or laugh along with a porcupine. Do you know how soft a Lemur is? If only you had the opportunity to pet one. Well, at the Bear Den Zoo you can! We guarantee fun and laughter for all ages.