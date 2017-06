Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that took place near 21st and Chambers Wednesday, June 7th.

Officials say the shooting happened around 11:40 a.m.

According to police, a 31-year-old man and 24-year-old man were inside a parked vehicle when two suspects shot them. The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

