All students could opt out of Wisconsin tests under bill

MADISON — Students in all grades subject to state-mandated testing could opt out of taking them under a bill heard by a Wisconsin Assembly committee.

The measure expands current law which allows parents to opt their children out of taking tests in grades 4, 8 and 9-11. The bill by Rep. Jeremy Thiesfeldt would expand the opt-out option to grades 3-11.

The opt-out provision in state law was never expanded after state testing expanded to additional grades.

Thiesfeldt says that causes inconsistency and confusion about which students can opt out of taking the tests.

Another Thiesfeldt bill would require school districts to inform parents every year of all state or federally mandated tests to be given.

Similar requirements passed committees last session but were not taken up by the Legislature.