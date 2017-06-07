× Ariana Grande honors ‘angels’ as tour resumes

Ariana Grande’s Dangerous Woman tour is back in full swing.

The singer resumed her tour on Wednesday night in Paris, a little more than two weeks after a bombing claimed the lives of 22 people who were leaving her May 22 show in Manchester, England.

On Sunday, Grande held a star-studded benefit in honor of the victims of the attack.

Ahead of her Paris return, Grande took to Instagram to mark the occasion.

“First show back tonight. Thinking of our angels every step of the way,” she wrote. “I love you with all my heart.”

Grande first suspended her tour two days after the attack, announcing she’d canceled all her dates through June 5.

Ever since the attack, Grande, 23, has been encouraging donations on social media and visited some still-recovering fans at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital on Friday.

Grande acknowledged the incident on stage in Paris by adding “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” to her setlist, according to videos taken by fans in attendance.

Grande closed Sunday’s One Love Manchester benefit with an emotional rendition of the song.

The benefit took place less than 24 hours after another terror incident took place in London.

After the attack at her concert, Grande in a statement encouraged others to not “operate in fear.”

“Music is meant to heal us, to bring us together, to make us happy,” she said in a statement. “So that is what it will continue to do for us.”

She reiterated the message at Sunday’s benefit concert, featuring stars like Miley Cyrus, Coldplay and Justin Bieber.

“I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for being here today,” the singer said between songs. “I want to thank you so much for coming together and being so loving and strong and unified. I love you guys so much and I think that the kind of love and unity you’re displaying is the kind of medicine that the world really needs right now.