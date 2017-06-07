× Brewers place pitcher Matt Garza on DL with chest contusion

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have placed right-hander Matt Garza on the 10-day disabled list because of a chest contusion.

The Brewers announced the move before their game Wednesday night against the San Francisco Giants. The move is retroactive to Sunday.

Garza got hurt on Saturday after colliding with first baseman Jesus Aguilar on a play at first.

The Brewers plan to call up minor leaguer Paulo Espino to take Garza’s spot in the rotation in the series finale against the Giants on Thursday.