Get ready for Cher the musical

Broadway, Cher’s got you babe.

A musical based on the star’s life and will be coming to the stage next year.

“Just got off phone w/Writer & Director of musical,” Cher wrote in a tweet Tuesday. “There Will [be] performance in THEATRE WITH ACTORS,DANCERS,SINGERS. IT’ll [be] ON BROADWAY 2018.”

Just got off phone w/Writer & Director of musical. There Will 🐝 performance in THEATRE WITH ACTORS,DANCERS,SINGERS‼️

The New York Post reported last year that Tony award-winning writer Rick Elice was working on the project, which will feature Cher’s hits “I Got You Babe,” “Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves,” “Take Me Home,” “Believe” and “If I Could Turn Back Time.”

A casting notice for the musical revealed some interesting details.

“In this production, the characters of BABE, LADY, and STAR represent Cher at different moments of her life — starting as a teenager who falls for Sonny Bono (BABE), a successful music star navigating the challenges of the entertainment industry (LADY) and the lady we know today with a fascinating wealth of life experience, successes, and failures (STAR),” the notice read.

Cher tweeted about attending a secret reading for the project back in January.

“I sobbed & laughed, & I was prepared not 2like it,” she wrote. “Audience clapped after songs, & gave it standing ovation.”