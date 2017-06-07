× Packers sign undrafted rookie free agent CB Daquan Holmes

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers have signed undrafted rookie free agent cornerback Daquan Holmes and released cornerback David Rivers.

The 5-foot-11 Holmes played at small-school American International College. He was a first-team Northeast-10 Conference selection in each of his final two seasons.

Holmes in 2016 had 69 tackles and five interceptions while also breaking up five passes over 11 games. He took part in the Packers’ rookie orientation camp last month.

The Packers will wrap up the offseason next week with a minicamp.