Project SEARCH participants celebrate graduation at Milwaukee County Zoo

MILWAUKEE — Those taking part in Project SEARCH, a program that helps adults with developmental disabilities find jobs and adjust to the workplace celebrated graduation Wednesday, June 7th.

This particular class has been working at the Milwaukee County Zoo. This was the zoo’s second year participating in the program, and the Milwaukee County Zoo is only the second zoo in the country to take part.

Organizers said there are huge benefits for both the students and employers.

“It really teaches them and gives them that valuable lesson and skills to be marketable and their success is going to be so bright in the future,” Georgia Maxwell, deputy secretary of the Department of Workforce Development said.

Some students have already been hired for jobs, and others will work with the state to help find employment.

This fall, General Mitchell International Airport will be a new learning location for the program.