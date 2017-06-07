Supporting the Special Olympics: Law enforcement officials to take part in Torch Run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch run gets underway in Milwaukee on Wednesday, June 7th. It all starts at the Milwaukee Art Museum at 7 a.m.

Hundreds of local law enforcement officials will run and bike through the Greater Milwaukee area en route to the Special Olympics Wisconsin (SOWI) State Summer Games Opening Ceremony in Stevens Point in an effort to increase awareness and raise funds for SOWI.

The Torch Run is the largest grass-roots fundraising program and public awareness effort for Special Olympics. Millions of dollars are raised each year.

Law enforcement personnel will carry the Flame of Hope from every corner of Wisconsin to the Special Olympics opening ceremonies in Stevens Point.

Local Torch Runs will take place in more than 30 communities. Participants include individuals from Milwaukee, Waukesha, New Berlin, West Allis, Oconomowoc, Whitefish Bay and Watertown.

The Summer Games Opening Ceremony is Thursday night, June 8th. The games are Friday and Saturday -- 1,400 athletes will compete.