"Time brings change:" Candidate for Milwaukee Co. sheriff donated to Sheriff Clarke 3 times

MILWAUKEE — The man who wants Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke’s job has given money to Clarke’s campaign in the past. On Wednesday, June 7th, Earnell Lucas made his first campaign appearance in Milwaukee.

Three times, Lucas has given the sheriff donations, most recently in 2009, but he said times change and people change.

“That’s my goal and hope is to restore back to the sheriff`s department what it once was,” Lucas said.

He is running for Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke’s job, but Lucas was once a Clarke supporter. Records show Lucas made donations to Clarke in 2002, 2006 and 2009, totaling $775.

“The fact that I contributed to an individual’s campaign, said a good word about an individual in the past, yeah those are things I readily acknowledge that I did but, again, time brings on a change,” Lucas said.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Lucas declined to criticize the sheriff. He wouldn’t say whether Clarke has fallen out of favor with him.

“When I entered into this race, I said it wouldn’t be about a person, or a party, but it was going to be about the people,” Lucas said.

Lucas said under him, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office wouldn’t participate in the controversial 287-G program that allows local law enforcement to cooperate with federal immigration agents.

Clarke has applied to participate.

In another difference, Lucas called the Black Lives Matter group “a voice for change.”

Clarke calls it a hate group.

Lucas is a former Milwaukee police captain and current Major League baseball executive. He said he would keep his job as head of MLB security during the campaign for sheriff.

“Once the campaign season comes around, then we will revisit my role and responsibilities at baseball,” Lucas said.

Meanwhile, Sheriff Clarke’s future is unclear. It’s been three weeks since Clarke said he was resigning to take a job in the Department of Homeland Security. DHS has never confirmed a job was offered.

When asked for an update, Clarke’s spokeswoman told FOX6 News: “The sheriff has nothing to say to you.”