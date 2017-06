MILWAUKEE — The two right lanes of I-94 eastbound are closed at Curtis Road because of a traffic incident.

CLICK HERE to monitor the WisDOT traffic cameras

CLICK HERE to monitor the interactive FOX6 Traffic Map

#MilwaukeeCo & #WaukeshaCo Traffic – Crash blocking 2 right lanes of I-94 EB @ Elm Grove Rd, causing big delays! Use alt route if you can! pic.twitter.com/AcKghMNrKl — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) June 7, 2017

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.