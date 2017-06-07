× Voters asks Supreme Court not to stall new Wisconsin maps

MADISON, Wis. — Voters suing to overturn Wisconsin’s Republican-drawn legislative districts want the U.S. Supreme Court to deny the state’s request to delay a lower-court decision ordering lawmakers to set new maps by next year’s elections.

Lawyers for the voters say in a Wednesday filing that delaying the decision will force “voters to participate in yet another election under unconstitutional districts.” The group’s lawsuit contends the state’s current districts favor Republicans.

A three-judge panel sided with the voters in November and ordered new legislative boundaries. The state appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court and Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel last month asked that the lower-court ruling be delayed pending appeal. Schimel says the state is likely to win and drawing new maps would waste resources.

The justices haven’t decided whether to take the case.