Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow to meet with President Trump at White House

WAUKESHA — On Thursday, June 8th, Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow will visit the White House and meet with President Donald Trump.

Farrow and a small group of state and local leaders from across the country will discuss federal transportation and infrastructure issues.

They’ll also discuss the challenges facing local governments.

Ahead of the meeting, Farrow reached out to community leaders in all of Waukesha County’s municipalities to learn more about the issues they face.