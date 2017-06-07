WAUKESHA COUNTY -- This weekend in Waukesha County if your chance to become a naturalist or researcher. The Milwaukee Public Musuem's third annual BioBlitz takes place at Waukesha County's Fox River Park. That's where Carl spent the morning.

MPM's third annual BioBlitz (website)

What is a BioBlitz? It’s a 24-hour event where scientists work together to see how many species of plants and animals they can find in one area. On Friday, June 9th, some of Wisconsin’s best science minds from MPM and other local institutions will converge on the Waukesha County Park to discover its native biodiversity.

The BioBlitz will be open to the public on Saturday, June 10th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Meet the scientists, see what species they’ve found, and take part in hands-on activities – BioBlitz is fun for the whole family!