× Winner! Milwaukee woman claims $250K 5 Card Cash ticket purchased in Wauwatosa

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman has won big! Vicki Ricks of Milwaukee, is the lucky winner who won $250,000 from the Monday, June 5th, in the 5 Card Cash drawing. Ricks purchased her ticket at BP Food Shop located at 76th and Center in Wauwatosa.

According to the Wisconsin Lottery, the winning ticket matched all five cards to win the top prize. Monday’s winning 5 Card Cash symbols were the 8 of Clubs, King of Spades, Jack of Clubs, 10 of Spades and 8 of Diamonds.

Winners at all prize levels have 180 days to claim their prizes.

5 Card Cash is the Wisconsin Lottery’s daily lotto game which offers two ways to win: instantly and in a nightly drawing.

Tickets must be purchased by 9 p.m. to be included in the daily drawing:

Tickets are $2 per play and no playslip is required. Quick Pick only!

The top prize is $250,000 and the game is drawn every day

Each ticket is eligible to win instantly at the time of purchase and in that day’s drawing.

The 5 card symbols will be drawn from a field of 52 card symbols

The odds of winning the top prize are 1:2,598,960.

Congrats, Vicki!