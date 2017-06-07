Wisconsin submits request to drug test applicants for Medicaid

MADISON — Wisconsin has submitted a request to the federal government asking to become the first state in the country to drug test applicants for Medicaid.

Gov. Scott Walker said Wednesday that the state had submitted the waiver request to President Donald Trump’s administration. It would require that able-bodied, childless adults applying for Medicaid health benefits to undergo drug screening.

The waiver request also includes new work requirements and limits benefits to no more than four years until the Medicaid recipient meets the work requirements.

The drug screening and work requirements would take effect in 2019.

Walker made some changes to his proposal, including not requiring a drug test if someone says on their screening they are willing to enter a substance abuse treatment program.