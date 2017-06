× 27-year-old struck by gunfire on Milwaukee’s south side, suspects sought

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night, June 7th on the city’s south side.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. near 9th and Hayes.

Police say the 27-year-old victim was shot multiple times and is being treated at a local hospital.

The investigation into what led up to the incident is ongoing and MPD is seeking suspects.