44-year-old Milwaukee man shot near 13th and Greenfield, no arrests made

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning, June 8th on the city's south side.

It happened around 7:55 a.m. near 13th Street and Greenfield Avenue.

Police say a 44-year-old Milwaukee man was shot during circumstances that remain unclear at this time. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

MPD continues to search for suspect(s) and seek a motive.

