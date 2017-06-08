44-year-old Milwaukee man shot near 13th and Greenfield, no arrests made

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning, June 8th on the city's south side.
It happened around 7:55 a.m. near 13th Street and Greenfield Avenue.
Police say a 44-year-old Milwaukee man was shot during circumstances that remain unclear at this time. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
MPD continues to search for suspect(s) and seek a motive.
43.017340 -87.928070