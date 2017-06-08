× Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to meet with Pres. Trump, attend infrastructure summit

MADISON — Republican Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos plans to participate in a round table discussion with President Donald Trump at the White House.

Vos’s office said Thursday, June 8th that he was scheduled to attend a White House infrastructure summit Thursday afternoon with President Trump and other state and local leaders.

One of the most vexing problems facing Vos and other Wisconsin lawmakers is how to plug a nearly $1 billion funding hole for transportation. Vos and other Assembly Republicans want a gas tax increase to be considered as part of the solution. Gov. Scott Walker and Senate Republicans oppose that.

Vos says Wisconsin’s infrastructure is “falling into disrepair and we need a long-term, sustainable solution.”

Vos is in Washington as part of a National Conference of State Legislatures event.