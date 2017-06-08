Caught on camera: Man tries to break into ATM using stolen backhoe, fails miserably

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Maryland — Police in Maryland are asking for the public’s help tracking down a suspect who tried to break into an ATM using a stolen backhoe.

The crime was captured by surveillance cameras on June 1st.

Police say the backhoe was stolen, and then driven roughly five miles to the bank. The suspect didn’t make off with any money, but did cause roughly $10,000 worth of damage to the ATM.

According to police, the same man pulled off an ATM theft in 2016 when he and two accomplices broke into a tobacco store.