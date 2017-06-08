FBI Milwaukee Division honors community heroes for going above and beyond the call of duty

MILWAUKEE — More then 30 community leaders, police officers and firefighters were honored for going above and beyond the call of duty Thursday evening, June 8th.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Milwaukee Division hosted the second annual Unsung Hero Awards ceremony, recognizing those who are making positive changes in the community and protecting and preserving peace.

PHOTO GALLERY

A special award was given to five firefighters of the New Berlin Fire Department for their efforts in saving a five-year-old girl in a February car accident.

Congratulations to all.