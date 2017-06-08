Final day of deals: Milwaukee Downtown Dining Week wraps up

MILWAUKEE -- Downtown Dining Week wraps up today. Erica Chang, the marketing and events coordinator of Milwaukee Downtown and Chef Zach Zarling, from Who's on Third, join FOX6 WakeUp with details on the final day of deals.

About Downtown Dining Week (website)

Get a flavor for downtown Milwaukee by sampling the city's top steakhouses, bistros and ethnic eateries. For eight days, you'll enjoy three-course meals at $12.50 for lunch and $25 or $35 for dinner. Just pick your starter, entree and dessert from a list of preselected favorites, then enjoy your culinary tour of our world-class city.

After your meal, share your experience by completing a Downtown Dining Week survey online. Four diners will be randomly drawn and awarded $500 in dining gift cards.