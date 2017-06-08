FREE admission and parking: 2nd annual Big Gig BBQ details revealed

LIVE VIDEO: Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before Senate intelligence committee

Posted 9:11 am, June 8, 2017, by

Big Gig BBQ

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials announced Thursday, June 8th the details for the 2nd Annual Big Gig BBQ to be held on Sunday, September 3rd from noon – 7:00 p.m., rain or shine.

This year, the event will offer FREE admission and FREE parking for all attendees. At the Big Gig BBQ, food is the headliner of the event.

14 local and regional BBQ vendors will offer both tasting size and full size portions so fans can try a variety of menu offerings.

Big Gig BBQ vendors include:

  • Atlas BBQ
  • Chicago q
  • Dickey’s Barbecue Pit
  • Double B’s BBQ
  • Famous Dave’s Bar-b-que
  • Iron Grate BBQ Co.
  • Maxie’s
  • Miss Beverly’s Deluxe Barbeque
  • Nino’s Southern Sides
  • Pitch’s
  • Saz’s State House
  • Silver Spur Texas Smokehouse BBQ
  • Smoke Shack
  • The Charcoal Grill and Rotisserie

The Labor Day weekend event will feature the best BBQ in town on the lakefront at Henry Maier Festival Park, live entertainment at the Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard and South Pavilion – from country to rock and blues, expert insights on barbecuing your favorites at home and much more.

In addition, the calendar of events for Henry Maier Festival Park is listed below:

2017 HENRY MAIER FESTIVAL PARK CALENDAR OF EVENTS

June 9 – 11 PrideFest
June 10 Summerfest Rock ‘N Sole Run
June 16 Capuchan’s Run/Walk for the Hungry to Polish Fest
June 16 – 18 Polish Fest
June 28 – July 2 / July 4 – 9 Summerfest
July 14 Diana Ross with special guest Rhonda Ross at the BMO Harris Pavilion
July 21 Violent Femmes with special guest Echo and the Bunnymen at the BMO Harris Pavilion
July 21 – 23 Festa Italiana
July 22 Lombardi Walk/Run to Tackle Cancer
July 24 Vans Warped Tour
July 28 – 30 German Fest
August 6 Jazz Visions on the Lake
August 9 Rancid and Dropkick Murphys with special guests The Bouncing Souls and Jake Burns at the BMO Harris Pavilion
August 17-20 Irish Fest
August 19 Arthritis Foundation Run/Walk to Irish Fest
August 25-27 Mexican Fiesta
August 26 Walk For Wishes
August 27 Fiesta Walk
September 3 Big Gig BBQ
September 4 Labor Fest
September 8 – 10 Indian Summer
September 10 Dylan’s Run 5k Run/Walk for Autism to Indian Summer
September 16 Briggs & Al’s Run & Walk for Children’s Hospical
September 17 2017 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
September 20 Jazz Education Day
September 23 Fromm Petfest
September 24 Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure
October 7 AIDS Walk Wisconsin

 