FREE admission and parking: 2nd annual Big Gig BBQ details revealed
MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials announced Thursday, June 8th the details for the 2nd Annual Big Gig BBQ to be held on Sunday, September 3rd from noon – 7:00 p.m., rain or shine.
This year, the event will offer FREE admission and FREE parking for all attendees. At the Big Gig BBQ, food is the headliner of the event.
14 local and regional BBQ vendors will offer both tasting size and full size portions so fans can try a variety of menu offerings.
Big Gig BBQ vendors include:
- Atlas BBQ
- Chicago q
- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit
- Double B’s BBQ
- Famous Dave’s Bar-b-que
- Iron Grate BBQ Co.
- Maxie’s
- Miss Beverly’s Deluxe Barbeque
- Nino’s Southern Sides
- Pitch’s
- Saz’s State House
- Silver Spur Texas Smokehouse BBQ
- Smoke Shack
- The Charcoal Grill and Rotisserie
The Labor Day weekend event will feature the best BBQ in town on the lakefront at Henry Maier Festival Park, live entertainment at the Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard and South Pavilion – from country to rock and blues, expert insights on barbecuing your favorites at home and much more.
In addition, the calendar of events for Henry Maier Festival Park is listed below:
2017 HENRY MAIER FESTIVAL PARK CALENDAR OF EVENTS
|June 9 – 11
|PrideFest
|June 10
|Summerfest Rock ‘N Sole Run
|June 16
|Capuchan’s Run/Walk for the Hungry to Polish Fest
|June 16 – 18
|Polish Fest
|June 28 – July 2 / July 4 – 9
|Summerfest
|July 14
|Diana Ross with special guest Rhonda Ross at the BMO Harris Pavilion
|July 21
|Violent Femmes with special guest Echo and the Bunnymen at the BMO Harris Pavilion
|July 21 – 23
|Festa Italiana
|July 22
|Lombardi Walk/Run to Tackle Cancer
|July 24
|Vans Warped Tour
|July 28 – 30
|German Fest
|August 6
|Jazz Visions on the Lake
|August 9
|Rancid and Dropkick Murphys with special guests The Bouncing Souls and Jake Burns at the BMO Harris Pavilion
|August 17-20
|Irish Fest
|August 19
|Arthritis Foundation Run/Walk to Irish Fest
|August 25-27
|Mexican Fiesta
|August 26
|Walk For Wishes
|August 27
|Fiesta Walk
|September 3
|Big Gig BBQ
|September 4
|Labor Fest
|September 8 – 10
|Indian Summer
|September 10
|Dylan’s Run 5k Run/Walk for Autism to Indian Summer
|September 16
|Briggs & Al’s Run & Walk for Children’s Hospical
|September 17
|2017 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
|September 20
|Jazz Education Day
|September 23
|Fromm Petfest
|September 24
|Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure
|October 7
|AIDS Walk Wisconsin