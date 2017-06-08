× FREE admission and parking: 2nd annual Big Gig BBQ details revealed

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials announced Thursday, June 8th the details for the 2nd Annual Big Gig BBQ to be held on Sunday, September 3rd from noon – 7:00 p.m., rain or shine.

This year, the event will offer FREE admission and FREE parking for all attendees. At the Big Gig BBQ, food is the headliner of the event.

14 local and regional BBQ vendors will offer both tasting size and full size portions so fans can try a variety of menu offerings.

Big Gig BBQ vendors include:

Atlas BBQ

Chicago q

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Double B’s BBQ

Famous Dave’s Bar-b-que

Iron Grate BBQ Co.

Maxie’s

Miss Beverly’s Deluxe Barbeque

Nino’s Southern Sides

Pitch’s

Saz’s State House

Silver Spur Texas Smokehouse BBQ

Smoke Shack

The Charcoal Grill and Rotisserie

The Labor Day weekend event will feature the best BBQ in town on the lakefront at Henry Maier Festival Park, live entertainment at the Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard and South Pavilion – from country to rock and blues, expert insights on barbecuing your favorites at home and much more.

In addition, the calendar of events for Henry Maier Festival Park is listed below:

2017 HENRY MAIER FESTIVAL PARK CALENDAR OF EVENTS